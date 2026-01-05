Cinematographer Krishnan Vasant: 'There is crazy hype around Sigma, but...'

It has been over a decade since Krishnan made his debut as a cinematographer with Kalyana Samayal Saadham (2013). Over the past decade, he has developed a filmography that has given him enough opportunities to showcase his versatility. Be it films that are shot in a limited scale or in limited locations or films that have the sky as the limit, Krishnan has plied his wares in all of them. But it is The Girlfriend that has, rightfully, trained the focus light on him. "I was supposed to work with Rahul on a completely different film, which was also centred around a female character played by Rashmika. However, certain things didn't fall in place, and the project was dropped. But I wanted to work with Rahul, who I felt was a very smart filmmaker with a very forward and secure voice. So, I had decided then and there that come what may, I had to work with him, and finally, The Girlfriend happened," says Krishnan, who prefers working on one project at a time, but is also understanding about the vagaries of making a film in today's times. "The Girlfriend had a drawn-out edit, and it took quite a while. And it is during this wait that Sigma happened."