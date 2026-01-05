It's official: Don director Cibi Chakravarthi to helm Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173

The much-anticipated movie has been creating buzz ever since Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan confirmed their collaboration at an event last year, but the project landed in its own fair share of controversies after Sundar C, who was earlier part of the film, left the project citing "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances". Since then, speculations have been rife about multiple directors narrating their stories to the star, including Parking filmmaker Ramkumar Balakrishnan, Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu, Nithilan Saminathan, SU Arunkumar, and RJ Balaji. However, the announcement of Cibi Chakravarthi directing Thalaivar 173 has come as a surprise for fans.