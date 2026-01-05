Jiiva's film with M Rajesh titled Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan

On Sunday, on the occasion of Jiiva's birthday, the makers of the actor's 47th outing, helmed by M Rajesh, unveiled a promo video announcing the title of the upcoming film. Featuring the actor, director and film's music composer, Yuvan Shankar Raja, the video revealed that the film is titled Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan, abbreviated as J.I.O.
Jiiva, M Rajesh and Yuvan Shankar Raja are reuniting 16 years after Siva Manasula Sakthi for Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan. The promo features the trio meeting up in Dubai, with the former two requesting Yuvan to compose music for the film. In the video, Rajesh teases that the film will feature a love story which changes the life of Jiiva's character.
The upcoming film will be backed by Dato Abdul Malik under the Malik Streams Corporation. More details about the film’s extended cast and plot are to be announced soon by the makers. The video also has a cameo appearance from Parithabangal fame Sudhakar. The makers also announced that the film's shoot is currently in progress. On the technical front, Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan also has cinematographer M Sukumar and editor Ashish Joseph joining Yuvan Shankar Raja.
Jiiva was last seen in . For his 46th film, Jiiva recently reunited with director KG Balasubramani. He is also gearing up for the release of his 45th, the Nithish Sahadev directorial, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil.
M Rajesh last helmed Ravi Mohan’s in 2024. Siva Manasula Sakthi marked the filmmaker’s directorial debut, following which he went on to make films like Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, All in All Azhagu Raja, and more. The filmmaker also made his OTT debut with a segment in the Sony LIV anthology, Victim, and another JioHotstar series titled .