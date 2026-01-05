Jiiva's film with M Rajesh titled Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan

The upcoming film will be backed by Dato Abdul Malik under the Malik Streams Corporation. More details about the film’s extended cast and plot are to be announced soon by the makers. The video also has a cameo appearance from Parithabangal fame Sudhakar. The makers also announced that the film's shoot is currently in progress. On the technical front, Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan also has cinematographer M Sukumar and editor Ashish Joseph joining Yuvan Shankar Raja.