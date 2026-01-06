'Jana Nayagan' trailer becomes highest-viewed Tamil film trailer, removes AI

With more than 83 million views across languages, the Jana Nayagan trailer has become the highest-viewed trailer in the history of Tamil cinema. Within minutes of its release on YouTube, the trailer amassed millions of views in real time, thanks largely to the humongous sense of anticipation and excitement around the film, starring Vijay and directed by H Vinoth. Besides Tamil, KVN Productions has released the trailer in Telugu and Hindi as well.

Besides inviting comparisons to Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, the Jana Nayagan trailer has also sparked a debate among netizens about as to whether it has the Gemini AI element. Interestingly, the Gemini AI logo element is no longer there in the trailer, even as the original remains a part of the broader public discourse about the use of artificial intelligence.

The trailer for the film across languages has also garnered over 1.5 million likes in just 24 hours of their release on YouTube. As reported earlier, the Telugu and Hindi versions of the film have been titled Jana Nayakudu and Jana Neta, respectively.

The film also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Sunil, Narain, and Prakash Raj, among others. It brings Vijay back together with composer Anirudh after films such as Kaththi, Master, Beast and Leo. Interestingly, the film continues the tradition of Vijay singing at least one track in an Anirudh musical. After 'Selfie Pulla' from Kaththi, 'Kutti Story' from Master, 'Jolly O Gymkhana' from Beast, and 'Naa Ready' from Leo, Vijay has sung 'Chella Magale' for Jana Nayagan.

As reported earlier, the film is slated for a January 10 release, coinciding with the Pongal festival.