Karthik Radhakrishnan - A word with God

In a surprising revelation, the director says it is easier for a newcomer to make an independent film than a mainstream commercial film. “My producer is really passionate about films.” Based on a short story by Imayam, An Order From The Sky was conceived during the COVID lockdown period, before ultimately starting production in 2023. The director reveals that, even though it was set in a single location and was planned in one continuous shot, the film’s production posed several complications. Karthik says, “The story is set in a rural temple, and I didn’t want to shoot it in a set, but it was tough to find the right location because everywhere we went, all the rural temples looked modern.” When the director finally found a rural temple, the villagers said they could only approve after consulting their deity. Once the team got a nod from the deity and finished the film, the team faced a different issue. “We created a new idol to shoot the film, and after the shooting was done, people who came to the temple also started praying to our statue. The villagers requested we take the statue elsewhere. Now, it is in our producer’s family temple and is worshipped as an idol,” says the director.