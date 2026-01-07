Jana Nayagan makers move Madras HC over delay in certification

CHENNAI: The producers of actor-politician Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan have knocked the doors of the Madras High Court for issuing a direction to the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) for granting certification for screening the movie as scheduled on January 9, 2026.

Justice P T Asha took up the matter for urgent hearing following a request made by senior counsel Satish Parasaran representing K Venkat Ramana, the producer under the banner of KVN Productions LLP.

He submitted that the movie was presented for certification on December 18 and the producers received a communication three days later asking for certain cuts to be made for issuing certification.

Subsequently, the cuts were made and re-presented on December 24, following which, the board informed that UA certification would be issued since the movie has certain scenes of depiction of religious sentiments and fight sequences.

However, he told the court, another communication sent to the producer on January 5 stated the movie was referred to the revising committee of the board for taking a decision on granting the certification since a complaint was received against the movie.