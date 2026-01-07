Chetan on his Parasakthi role: Anna's noble fight made me confident

To bridge the absence of video documentation of Anna, Chetan reveals he took the help of the late actor-filmmaker SS Stanley, who played the former CM in the Sathyaraj-starrer Periyar (2007). "We had a lot of conversations about how he prepared, and that helped a lot, and the other gaps were taken care of by Sudha," says Chetan, adding, "Sudha is one of the few directors who does extensive research into a film's subject. She ensured that I never got confused with anything in my role. I am not sure how she goes about her writing, but I think her in-depth research would have helped in a seamless screenplay process."



Boasting an acting career of over three decades, Chetan humbly says that one can never master the skill of acting. "Learning a new thing about acting every day is the most fascinating aspect of the skill. Not a single shoot day of mine has passed without me regretting before sleep, 'Damn! I should have done this differently.' With Parasakthi, I learned that not just displaying your acting prowess, sometimes even tempering it down, can hone your performance," he says, quipping that introducing improvisations into a character with a well-recorded history might not be the smartest thing to do. "Any amount of improvisation would have done the role a disservice. Improvisations are for the kind of roles I did in films like Viduthalai, where I play a cop, of whom, other than him being a sycophant of the system, nothing much is known," signs off Chetan, who strongly believes that the positivity he felt being a part of Parasakthi will also be the result of the film after the release. "Playing someone as powerful as Anna doesn't often happen to an actor, right?"