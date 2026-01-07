Sivakarthikeyan shares a funny Parasakthi anecdote: Sudha Kongara reminds me of my English teacher

Sivakarthikeyan, who will next be seen in Parasakthi, shared an interesting and funny anecdote on the sets of the period film with director Sudha Kongara.
During the recently held pre-release event, the actor said that Sudha Kongara used to make a lot of tweaks in her performances as he could not understand her complex English. "I never fully understood her instructions, and she spoke in 'Shakespeare English', so I had to take a lot of retakes. One day, Sudha mam called me to have a chat and asked what the problem was. I replied that your 'Shakespeare English' is the problem. If I had starred in one or two Gautham Vasudev Menon sir films, I would have learnt, but that's not the case."
Parasakthi is set in the 1960s and is expected to revolve around the anti-Hindi agitations. The film is produced by Aakash Baskaran's Dawn Pictures. Sivakarthikeyan stars alongside Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela for the first time, with the latter making her Tamil debut.
Parasakthi marks the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara. The film's composer is GV Prakash, a regular collaborator of the director. The technical crew also includes cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, editor Sathish Suriya, and action choreographer Supreme Sundar.
Parasakthi will get a theatrical release on January 10.