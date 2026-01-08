Sanjana Tiwari Interview: Social media clout can't replace talent

While the conversations around Hotspot 2 Much are picking up steam, it is still sticking to the age-old belief that any publicity is good publicity. Of course, one can argue that it is an age-old belief because it has been proved right over the years, but one can’t help but think if caution has truly been thrown to the wind in this digital age. The new-age actors have to put themselves out there for reach and recall simply because of the abundance of talent out there. “See, social media definitely helps you stay visible, but that doesn’t always guarantee opportunities. A reel or a post might remind people that you exist, but casting still depends on whether you fit a role, whether you can perform, and whether you are right for that world,” says Sanjana, adding an all-important diktat for this modern era of filmmaking and casting. “Social media can open a door, but it can’t walk you through it.”