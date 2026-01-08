Sanjana Tiwari Interview: Social media clout can't replace talent

Patience is something that the world doesn’t really associate with the Gen-Z generation. But actor Sanjana Tiwari, who was last seen in the theatres in 2023, has been rather patient with her career. One might expect an actor who made her feature film debut with Vijay’s Varisu and followed it up with Ravi Mohan’s Iraivan to be seen in more projects. However, Sanjana sees cinema as a marathon and not a race. “Honestly, I didn’t want to rush into projects just to stay visible. After Varisu and Iraivan, I wanted roles that would challenge me,” says Sanjana, who has no qualms admitting that this is easier said than done. “Waiting isn’t easy, but I’ve learned that saying no is sometimes as important as saying yes.”
This wait has resulted in playing one of the leads in Vignesh Karthick’s upcoming film, Hotspot 2 Much, which also stars Aadhitya Baaskar, MS Bhaskar, Bhavani Sre, Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan, and Priya Bhavanishankar. From the rushes of this sequel to Hot Spot (2024), it is clear that Hotspot 2 Much also deals with topics that will rile quite a few feathers and court a few controversies. “The Hotspot series definitely doesn’t play safe, and that’s exactly what drew me to it. Let’s be honest… the topics addressed in these films are conversations that exist around us anyway,” points out Sanjana, who strongly believes that her role in the sequel will create an impact. “My role is very real and relatable. I’m sure many girls will resonate with my character in the film.”
While the conversations around Hotspot 2 Much are picking up steam, it is still sticking to the age-old belief that any publicity is good publicity. Of course, one can argue that it is an age-old belief because it has been proved right over the years, but one can’t help but think if caution has truly been thrown to the wind in this digital age. The new-age actors have to put themselves out there for reach and recall simply because of the abundance of talent out there. “See, social media definitely helps you stay visible, but that doesn’t always guarantee opportunities. A reel or a post might remind people that you exist, but casting still depends on whether you fit a role, whether you can perform, and whether you are right for that world,” says Sanjana, adding an all-important diktat for this modern era of filmmaking and casting. “Social media can open a door, but it can’t walk you through it.”
But one can’t disagree that present-day casting is definitely moving towards social media clout. “Of course, numbers do matter a lot today, especially for reach and recall. However, it can’t replace talent or screen presence,” says a pragmatic Sanjana, adding that social media might have eased up avenues, but it is still not a cakewalk to be part of cinema. “Yes, access has become easier with social media and everything, but that does not mean the journey is easier. In fact, the crowd is much larger now. There are so many people auditioning, so many people trying, and the competition is intense. The gates to enter cinema might be wider now, but staying inside it, and building something meaningful requires a lot of hardwork.”
Probably why Sanjana continued to find new ways to capture the audience’s attention through social media reels and dance videos like the recent viral hit, 'Adanga Pidari', composed by Madrashe. “I love to dance, and in fact, I am trained in Bharatanatyam, and that’s where my foundation comes from. But I haven’t been actively dancing in the last few years. I needed to get back to my form, train properly, and feel confident before putting my dance content out there, and 'Adanga Pidari' was actually a stepping stone for me to ease back into dancing,” says the young actor.
Having spent a few years in the industry and developing a vibrant social media presence, Sanjana still carries the tag of being the ‘Varisu actor.’ While it can be seen as a powerful tool for instant recollection, it can also be limiting. “Varisu gave me a lot of visibility, and I’m very grateful for the film. Honestly, I’m very proud of the tag because I’m very proud that I got to work with Thalapathy,” says Sanjana, adding, “I also hope that does add that she gets a chance to showcase her talents to ensure people remember her for her performances, and not just where they saw her first. “Varisu is a starting point, but not a definition. And I think that shift is slowly happening, and I’m very grateful for everything,” says Sanjana, signing off by reiterating something she said a few years ago. “I want to stay curious, and what better way to do it than being an actor?”