GV Prakash's Happy Raj wraps filming

The film's promo, which was released a few weeks ago, showed GV Prakash and Sri Gouri Priya's characters bickering over how they should appear on their marriage day. When their argument reaches a crescendo, each of them calls their respective father. As Gouri Priya yells 'Papa', Abbas makes a grand entry, like a WWE fighter, and says, "I am back." As reported earlier, the film marks Abbas' comeback to Tamil cinema after a long sabbatical. Soon after, GV Prakash also calls his character's father, and George Maryan comes to the frame, saying, "I am rock."