GV Prakash's Happy Raj wraps filming

GV Prakash's upcoming film Happy Raj, starring Sri Gouri Priya as the female lead, along with Abbas and George Maryam in lead roles, has completed shooting. The comedy entertainer is helmed by debut director Maria Raja Elanchezian.
The film's promo, which was released a few weeks ago, showed GV Prakash and Sri Gouri Priya's characters bickering over how they should appear on their marriage day. When their argument reaches a crescendo, each of them calls their respective father. As Gouri Priya yells 'Papa', Abbas makes a grand entry, like a WWE fighter, and says, "I am back." As reported earlier, the film marks Abbas' comeback to Tamil cinema after a long sabbatical. Soon after, GV Prakash also calls his character's father, and George Maryan comes to the frame, saying, "I am rock."
Later, Abbas and George Maryan's characters enter a box ring and take the fight over from their children. Then, a commentator inside the ring says, "It is OK for lovers to fight for their love. What would their fathers' fighting lead to?"
The film also stars Geetha Kailasam, Madurai Muthu, Adhirchi Arun, and Devi Mahesh, among others.
Sharing the reason for naming the film Happy Raj, director Maria Elanchezian previously said in a statement, “It emerges from a simple yet profound ambition, to create a high-spirited celebration of joy in cinema. We have witnessed audiences erupt with energy for adrenaline-filled, mass entertainers. But in today’s world, one overwhelmed by social media, unfiltered negativity, and the tragic rise of real-life despair, I felt an earnest need to craft a film that stands as an antidote to the gloom."
The director, who has previously worked as an assistant to Pradeep Ranganathan, also noted that the film will be a "luminous and uplifting experience."
Produced by Jayavardhanan and co-produced by Jaikanth Suresh, the film will have music by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by Madhan Christopher, editing by Selva RK and art direction by Kumar Gangappan. A release date for Happy Raj is yet to be announced by the makers.