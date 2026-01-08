Mari Selvaraj confirms reuniting with AR Rahman in Dhanush's D56

Mari last made Bison: Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Pasupathy, and Ameer. Meanwhile, Dhanush had three releases last year: Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (as a director), Kuberaa, Idli Kadai (also director), and Tere Ishk Mein. His next with Vignesh Raja, D54, is planned for a February release. He is working on his 55th film with Amaran helmer Rajkumar Periasamy.