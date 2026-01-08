Mari Selvaraj confirms reuniting with AR Rahman in Dhanush's D56

In his birthday wish to composer AR Rahman, filmmaker Mari Selvaraj confirmed that he is a part of his upcoming film with Dhanush, tentatively titled D56.
This film marks the second collaboration between Mari and Rahman, after Maamannan (2023), starring Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Udhayanidhi Stalin. This film will also witness Dhanush reunite with the filmmaker after Karnan (2021). Rahman has earlier composed for Dhanush's Raayan (2024), Raanjhanaa (2013), Maryan (2013), and Atrangi Re (2021).
Produced by Vels Film International's Dr Ishari K Ganesh, Mari earlier said D56 will be a historical drama.
Mari last made Bison: Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Pasupathy, and Ameer. Meanwhile, Dhanush had three releases last year: Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (as a director), Kuberaa, Idli Kadai (also director), and Tere Ishk Mein. His next with Vignesh Raja, D54, is planned for a February release. He is working on his 55th film with Amaran helmer Rajkumar Periasamy.