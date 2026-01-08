Jana Nayagan censorship issue: Judgement delayed, advance bookings halted

Jana Nayagan: The Madras High Court has heard the arguements from the Additional Soliciter General (ASG), who is representing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and advocate Satish Parasaran, representing KVN Productions LLP, after KVN Productions, who are backing Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, approached the Madras High Court, challenging the CBFC's decision to relook the certification.
After the ASG submitted all complaints filed against Jana Nayagan, including one filed by the member of the examining committee that watched the film, Justice PT Asha questioned the move of the CBFC to review the certificate.
The ASG argued that the chairperson of the CBFC has the power to task a committee to review the certification, as in the end, the certificate is issued by the CBFC. The ASG argued that if the chairman wasn't satisfied by the examining committee's decisions, the chairman can call for a review.
The ASG argued that the emblems of the branches of the Indian Armed Forces were added without the consultation of the heads of those particular branches.
The ASG further stated that court cannot prevent the CBFC from performing its duties, and that the court can only a direct the CBFC to provide certification within a specific deadline.
Satish Parasaran, argued that if the examining committee had already reviewed the film and recorded their recommendations, then how can one member file a complaint.
The advocate also informed the Judge that the producers were kept in the dark about the complaint from the member of the examining committee, and that they were informed only today.
Advocate Satish said that while the producers had carried out the 27 cuts recommended by the committee, the CBFC hasn't understood the Cinematograph Act (which the CBFC claims to have followed).
Justice PT Asha has reserved orders after hearing arguements from both sides. A judgement on the case is expected to passed on January 9.
Jana Nayagan is Vijay's last film before he retires from acting, for a career in politics. Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol, among others. While the film was set to release on January 9, with no clear judgement on the case passed, advance bookings has been halted.