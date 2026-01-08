Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva, gets release date

The producer of the Jiiva starrer Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, namely Kannan Ravi, announced on Wednesday that the film will hit theatres worldwide on January 30. The film marks Falimy director Nithish Sahadev's debut in Tamil cinema. With it, Nithish makes his directorial comeback after the 2023 film, starring Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Sandeep Pradeep, and Manju Pillai. Produced by Kannan and co-produced by Deepak Ravi, the film is written by Nithish, Sanjo Joseph, and Anuraj OB. Anuraj also stars in the film. The cast also includes Thambi Ramaiah, Prathana Nathan, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian, Amith Mohan, Subash Kannan, Sharath, and Savithri among others.