Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva, gets release date

The producer of the Jiiva starrer Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, namely Kannan Ravi, announced on Wednesday that the film will hit theatres worldwide on January 30. The film marks Falimy director Nithish Sahadev's debut in Tamil cinema. With it, Nithish makes his directorial comeback after the 2023 film, starring Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Sandeep Pradeep, and Manju Pillai. Produced by Kannan and co-produced by Deepak Ravi, the film is written by Nithish, Sanjo Joseph, and Anuraj OB. Anuraj also stars in the film. The cast also includes Thambi Ramaiah, Prathana Nathan, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian, Amith Mohan, Subash Kannan, Sharath, and Savithri among others.
The makers are yet to reveal plot details, but from the teaser, it appears that Jiiva stars as a politician in the comedy film. The actor serves as a creative producer on the film as well.
On the technical front, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has cinematography by Bablu Aju, music by Vishnu Vijay, editing by Arjune Babu. Vishnu and Bablu Aju also worked on Falimy. Vijayakumar Solaimuthu is credited for additional dialogues.
Principal photography on the film has been wrapped, and it is the final phase of post-production.
Jiiva's upcoming films also include Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan, which brings the actor back together with director M Rajesh after 2009's Siva Manasula Sakthi.