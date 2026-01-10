Vadivukkarasi to headline Granny

Veteran actor Vadivukkarasi is set to headline a new film titled Granny, directed by Vijayakumaaran. The director has previously made Brahma.com (2017), starring Nakhul, Bhagyaraj, Neetu Chandra, and Ashna Zaveri.
The makers dropped the title announcement along with the first look, which is suggestive of the Hansel and Gretel fairytale. Vadivukkarasi's look serves as a callback to her role in Rajinikanth starrer Arunachalam (1997), directed by Sundar C.
Making her debut with Bharathiraja-Kamal Haasan's Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Vadivukkarasi's film credits include Vaidehi Kathirunthal (1984), Padikkadavan (1985), Neethiyin Marupakkam, Veera (1994), Kaalam Maari Pochu (1996), and Nee Varuvai Ena (1998). She has had five releases in 2025: Niram Marum Ulagil, Nizharkudai, Jinn - The Pet, Thug Life, Panai, and Idli Kadai.
The technical crew of Granny, produced by VijayaMary Universal Media, has cinematography by A Manikandan, music by Chelliah Pandian, editing by MS Gopi, art direction by PBK Mahendran, and stunts by Action Prakash.