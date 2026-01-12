Sudha Kongara on working with Sivakarthikeyan: 'He is the cornerstone of Parasakthi…'

With Parasakthi on track for release on January 10, having cleared censorship formalities, director Sudha Kongara has opened up about the lead actors of the film. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in prominent roles.
Calling Sivakarthikeyan the film's cornerstone, she said, as per a press note, "Sivakarthikeyan has been the cornerstone of this film; his immediate commitment and the indelible characterisation he embodies will resonate deeply with audiences." Sudha then said that Ravi Mohan, who plays the film's antagonist, is an important character in the film. "Ravi Mohan’s commanding screen presence emerges as one of Parasakthi’s most potent elements, and I am profoundly grateful for his decision to join us," she explained.
On Atharvaa and Sreeleela's performances, she added, "Atharvaa Murali’s role ignited my excitement during scripting, but his extraordinary dedication has elevated the character far beyond my initial vision. Sreeleela, celebrated for her urban and offbeat portrayals, delivers something truly monumental here; her commitment breathes profound life into the character."
For the film's music composer, GV Prakash Kumar, Parasakthi marks his 100th outing. "GV Prakash has long been the architect of my creative ambitions, and his score for Parasakthi imbues the film with transcendent promise," said Sudha about the composer as she added, "This will be a motion picture that etches a niche of enduring impact and cherished moments in the hearts of viewers."
The film's extended cast includes Kulappulli Leela, Prakash Belawadi, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram and Chetan, with cameo appearances from Rana Daggubati and Basil Joseph. The technical crew also features Ravi K Chandran as the cinematographer and Sathish Surya as the editor.
Sudha has written the film along with Arjun Nadesan, with an additional screenplay by Ganeshaa and dialogues by Madhan Karky and Shan Karuppusamy. Aakash Baskaran is producing Parasakthi under his Dawn Pictures banner. Dev Ramnath is serving as the creative producer, along with MP Senthel and Rhea Kongara, who are serving as executive producers. Red Giant Movies is distributing the film.