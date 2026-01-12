Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar locks Pongal release date after multiple delays

With Vijay's Jana Nayagan likely out of the Pongal race due to ongoing censor-related legal issues, and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi already out in theatres, mid-budget and smaller-budget films are now rushing make the best use of the festive holidays by locking their release dates—first of which is Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar. After multiple delays due to final constraints faced by Studio Green, the production house has officially announced that the film will release in theatres on January 14.
Billed as an action-comedy entertainer, Karthi's film recently cleared censorship formalities and received a U/A certificate from the CBFC, sparking hope among fans for its release during the festive season.
The Nalan Kumarasamy directorial was expected to release for December 5 and was later scheduled to release in theatres on December 12. A day ahead of it, however, the film's release was stayed by the Madras High Court which had ordered producer KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green productions to repay his dues of Rs 21,78,50,000 that he owed to K Arjunlal Sunderdas and noted that until the dues are repaid, Vaa Vaathiyaar's release will be stayed. It later eyed a Christmas eve release on December 24, which coincided with late CM and actor MG Ramachandran's death anniversary. But that too, was missed. The makers, had also approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday to resolve the issues, but the top court declined to lift the ban on the film. After clearing multiple hurdles, the Karthi-starrer is now set to arrive for the Pongal festival.
The film marks the first collaboration between Karthi and director Nalan Kumarasamy. Vaa Vaathiyar is the director's third feature film, after Soodhu Kavvum (2013) and Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum (2016).
In the film, Karthi plays a cop raised on the ideals of late superstar MG Ramachandran, instilled in him by his father (Rajkiran). The story hints at a high-level political conspiracy far beyond his character's authority, yet circumstances draw him into its web, yet he wants to takes a stand for justice in classic MGR style. Apart from Karthi, the film also stars Krithi Shetty, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, Anandaraj, Karunakaran, GM Sundar, Shilpa Manjunath, and Ramesh Thilak in pivotal roles.
Santhosh Narayanan has composed music for the film, continuing his collaboration with Nalan after Soodhu Kavvum (2013) and Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum (2016).