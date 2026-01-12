Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar locks Pongal release date after multiple delays

The Nalan Kumarasamy directorial was expected to release for December 5 and was later scheduled to release in theatres on December 12. A day ahead of it, however, the film's release was stayed by the Madras High Court which had ordered producer KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green productions to repay his dues of Rs 21,78,50,000 that he owed to K Arjunlal Sunderdas and noted that until the dues are repaid, Vaa Vaathiyaar's release will be stayed. It later eyed a Christmas eve release on December 24, which coincided with late CM and actor MG Ramachandran's death anniversary. But that too, was missed. The makers, had also approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday to resolve the issues, but the top court declined to lift the ban on the film. After clearing multiple hurdles, the Karthi-starrer is now set to arrive for the Pongal festival.