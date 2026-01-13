INTERVIEW| Double J: Faster than words, deeper than labels

When Double J The Rapper first heard that he would be rapping on an A.R. Rahman composition for Moonwalk, the feeling was not excitement or disbelief. It was something quieter, deeper. A sense of faith being answered.

“It came with pride, excitement, everything,” he says. “But more than that, it made me believe again in manifestation and in God. I always felt that if you truly believe, things will find their way to you.” Working with Rahman, he admits, was never part of his plans for 2026. “It wasn’t even on the cards. That’s what made it crazy.”

The collaboration itself did not happen in a grand studio moment. There was no dramatic first meeting across a mixing console. Double J was in Canada. Rahman was elsewhere. Everything moved virtually. Demos were sent, passed to the director, forwarded again, and then silence. Long, uncertain silence.

“It wasn’t easy,” he says. “I never knew if I was still in the race or if I was already replaced.” Then came the message that changed everything: Double J is good enough. He is good to go.

“That was it,” he smiles. “That was the biggest validation of my entire life.”