Ken Karunaas' debut directorial titled Youth

Ken Karunaas' debut directorial, which is set for a February release, has been titled Youth. Apart from writing and directing the film, Ken also leads the cast of Youth. A first look at the film was also released by the makers.
The film borrows its title from actor Vijay's 2002 film, which was directed by Vincent Selva. Ken took to X and wrote, "Having grown up in awe of Thalapathy Vijay sir’s screen presence, embarking on my cinematic journey with the timeless title Youth feels both profound and deeply personal."
Ken also wrote, "This film is my humble endeavour to honour the legacy of an evergreen name, while carving a voice of its own one that I hope resonates, endures, and finds a home in the hearts of the audience too."
GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film. The composer has previously composed for Asuran (2019) and Vaathi (2023), which starred Ken, with the former being Ken's acting debut. The director has also written lyrics for the film.
The cast of the film also includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anishma Anilkumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, and Devadarshini. While the film's story has not been revealed, it is hinted to be set around the lives secondary school students.
The crew of Youth includes Viki as the director of photography, Nash as the editor, Ramu Thangaraj as the art director, and Kalai Kingson as the action director.
Karuppiah C Ram produces the film under his Paarvathaa Entertainments banner, with Sulochana Kumar also producing. Street Boy Studios is also backing the film.