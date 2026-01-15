Dhanush's film with Vignesh Raja titled 'Kara'

Earlier today, producer Dr Ishari K Ganesh's banner Vels Film International announced the title of its next film, starring Dhanush and directed by Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame. The film has been titled Kara. Vignesh Raja is directing the film with a screenplay he has written alongside his Por Thozhil co-writer Alfred Prakash. The makers made the announcement with a new poster for the film, featuring an intense-looking Dhanush. The poster reveals that the film, tentatively D54 until today, will hit theatres this summer and that Netflix has bagged its streaming rights. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, and Prithvi Pandiraj, among others. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Theni Eswar, music by GV Prakash, editing by Sreejith Sarang, and art direction by Mayapandi.