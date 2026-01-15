It’s official: Allu Arjun to join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to direct Allu Arjun in his next film, which will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The official announcement was made by the banner on its social media platforms on the occasion of Bhogi.
Tentatively titled #AA23 and #LK7, the announcement of the film was made through a special animated video on social media.
In recent months, Lokesh Kanagaraj had visited Hyderabad several times, sparking strong speculation about his collaboration with Allu Arjun. Though reports about their possible association had been doing the rounds, the latest announcement has now officially confirmed the much-awaited combination.
Sharing the update, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “A collaboration that will be eternal in Indian cinema. Strive for greatness. Shoot begins in 2026.”
Music for this high-profile project will be composed by Anirudh. The makers have also confirmed that the film will be a pan-Indian release, hitting screens in multiple languages.
On the other hand, Allu Arjun is also currently working on a film with director Atlee.