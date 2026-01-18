Sirai writer Tamizh: Cops are not Gods in real life

While Tamizh acknowledges the need to create these films, he also recognises the importance of making them commercially viable to ensure that producers and heroes continue to show faith in such projects. “Audiences will come back for the film only if it has some commercial value. I was very conscious of ensuring that there are no boring elements while writing Sirai.” There are songs, comedy elements, and a romantic angle placed organically in Sirai. This is an admirable change from his previous film, Taanakkaran, which, while compelling, had songs and a subtle romance element that didn't organically fit in with the narrative. The filmmaker agrees with this assertion, and candidly admits, “I could not divide Taanakkaran appropriately enough for the organic placement of songs because of its massive canvas. Further, the decision to bring in a female actor for a key supporting role was a last-minute choice, considering the commercial viability. Many critics told me that it would have been even better without that romantic angle.”