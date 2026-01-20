Vignesh Karthick: Hot Spot 2 Much will be high on humour

Cautious not to be known just for Hot Spot films, Vignesh Karthick opens that he is looking to work on other projects as well. "I don't want any label of sorts. I need to move from Hot Spot to make other movies, too. Up next, I'm working on a commercial entertainer in the lines of Love Today. Announcement for the same will be unveiled later this year." This also doesn't mean Vignesh will leave Hot Spot behind; he is leaving the possibility of more movies in the franchise based on this film's success. "Actually, I have shot a story from the third part as well. Whether or not I proceed further with the Hot Spot franchise depends on the success of the second film." He concludes by saying that Hot Spot 2 Much will be high on humour, while also calling out some taboos. "Like the first one, there will be moments bordering on preachiness, but there will be comical undertones to all the stories."