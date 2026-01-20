Vignesh Karthick: Hot Spot 2 Much will be high on humour

Filmmaker Vignesh Karthick, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Hot Spot 2 Much, shares that he took extra care to cut a tame trailer for the film to avoid the misconceptions created by the trailer of the first film. "While I do understand that not all films can appeal to every section of the audience, what happened with Hot Spot (2024) was unfortunate. Many, after watching the trailer, decided not to watch the film. We didn't want that to happen in this film," says Vignesh, adding that he wanted to leave some ambiguity in the trailer so that the verdict of the audience is reserved till the film's release.
Vignesh states further that he did not want to take the producer's investment for granted. "I generally work on wacky ideas. I can do all sorts of experiments if I am producing the film. It is unfair if the producer goes empty-handed," he says, adding that censorship scrutiny, too, made him apply mental filters while writing a story. "I know it is hard, and creativity takes a hit when you start filtering things out right inside your head. There is no end in sight for this cookie-cutter approach of rejecting and approving certain ideas. This will result in the production of similar films." He, however, says Hot Spot 2 Much did not face hurdles in the censorship formalities. "In fact, a member from the committee, after watching the film, said, 'unlike the title, there is nothing too much in it'".
Hot Spot 2 Much is also distinct from the first film in its star cast, with a mix of upcoming talents and seasoned actors. Given that the franchise is unique for discussing taboo topics, Vignesh shares that he did not face any trouble in convincing actors like MS Bhaskar and Thambi Ramaiah with his vision. "These are some topics even youngsters aren't fully open to discussing. But thankfully, Thambi Ramaiah sir's son Umapathy loved the first film, and he was the one who initiated the onboarding of Ramaiah sir. Likewise, MS Bhaskar is a very professional person and has a keen understanding of the scene. Bringing him in was also easy because his son Aadhithya Baaskar was a part of both films."
Cautious not to be known just for Hot Spot films, Vignesh Karthick opens that he is looking to work on other projects as well. "I don't want any label of sorts. I need to move from Hot Spot to make other movies, too. Up next, I'm working on a commercial entertainer in the lines of Love Today. Announcement for the same will be unveiled later this year." This also doesn't mean Vignesh will leave Hot Spot behind; he is leaving the possibility of more movies in the franchise based on this film's success. "Actually, I have shot a story from the third part as well. Whether or not I proceed further with the Hot Spot franchise depends on the success of the second film." He concludes by saying that Hot Spot 2 Much will be high on humour, while also calling out some taboos. "Like the first one, there will be moments bordering on preachiness, but there will be comical undertones to all the stories."