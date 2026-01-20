Kathir and Divya Bharathi's Aasai locks release date

Actor Kathir, who was last seen in Meesha, which marked his Malayalam debut, will be seen in the big screen in a Tamil film after three years with Aasai. The upcoming film, starring Divya Bharathi as the female lead, is being directed by Shiv Mohaa in his sophomore directorial and will be released in theatres on March 6.
Other members of the supporting cast are yet to be announced. Shiv Mohaa has previously made the horror fantasy film Zero (2016) with Ashwin Kakumanu and Sshivada in leading roles.
Sharing the poster for Aasai, the makers wrote, "A love story wrapped in suspense." Details regarding the plot are currently unknown.
On the technical team, the film has music by Revaa, cinematography by Babu Kumar IE and editing by Sudharsan R and art direction by Raja Mohan S. Aasai is backed by Sudhan Sundaram and R Aadhithya under their Passion Studios banner. A Kumar serves as the executive producer.
Kathir also returned to play Sakkarai in Suzhal season 2 for Prime Video, which was released last year. Divya Bharathi was last seen in GV Prakash's Kingston.