Sandy joins Kavin and Priyanka Mohan's upcoming film

The news regarding Sandy's entry was revealed by the makers on Saturday via a motion poster that said, "The Boys are back," which is a reference to their popular tag 'The Boys' from their time at the reality show. Kavin, Sandy, Mugen Rao, Tharshan and Losliya were close friends on the show and frequently called themselves with the tag. In a memorable throwback moment, Kavin and Sandy entered the latest season of the show to reveal their upcoming collaboration to the contestants there and showcased the motion poster before the public announcement was made.