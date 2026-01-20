Sandy joins Kavin and Priyanka Mohan's upcoming film

After showcasing their cracking camaraderie in Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, actors Kavin and Sandy are back to recreate it once again for the former's upcoming film, directed by debutant Ken Royson. Tentatively titled Kavin 09, the film was officially launched in July last year. Priyanka Mohan stars as the female lead.
The news regarding Sandy's entry was revealed by the makers on Saturday via a motion poster that said, "The Boys are back," which is a reference to their popular tag 'The Boys' from their time at the reality show. Kavin, Sandy, Mugen Rao, Tharshan and Losliya were close friends on the show and frequently called themselves with the tag. In a memorable throwback moment, Kavin and Sandy entered the latest season of the show to reveal their upcoming collaboration to the contestants there and showcased the motion poster before the public announcement was made.
According to the makers, the untitled film is said to explore how life presents opportunities and the importance of recognising them before they slip away.
Ken Royson is known for his work in music videos. He has previously collaborated with leading composers and indie artists such as Ofro, Santhosh Narayanan, Sai Abhyankkar, Arivu, Asal Kolaar, and Hip Hop Thamizha. His popular video credits include 'The One' from Retro, '10000 Pax' from Jigarthanda DoubleX, 'Boombastic' by Hip Hop Thamizha, and 'Jorthaale' by Asal Kolaar.
Music for the film upcoming will be composed by Ofro, whose composing credits include DD Returns, Rebel and DD Next Level. Other members of the technical crew and supporting cast are yet to be revealed. Kavin 09 is backed by Swaroop Reddy under the Think Studios banner.