Harshath Khan joins the cast of HipHop Tamizha Aadhi's Meesaya Murukku 2

At his concert in Malaysia, HipHop Tamizha Aadhi revealed key details about his upcoming ninth film, Meesaya Murukku 2, while also announcing that Dragon-fame Harshath Khan has joined the film's cast.
Aadhi revealed, "Meesaya Murukku told the story of two friends, Aadhi and Jeeva. Meesaya Murukku 2 is also based on a true story about true friends. I'm playing one of the friends, while my real-life friend, who is also like a younger brother to me, is playing my friend in the film. It is none other than Harshath Khan."
Harshath, after being called on to the stage, said, "I watched Meesaya Murukku as a fan as a part of the audience. I can't believe that I am a part of the sequel. It was not even a part of my bucket list."
It was also revealed that the shooting for the film is set to be wrapped in two weeks. Meesaya Murukku, a coming-of-age musical comedy drama, followed his childhood and early struggles before breaking into cinema. The film became a box-office success, earning warm reviews and even inspiring a Kannada remake (Padde Huli) in 2019.
With Meesaya Murukku 2, fans are eager to see what more of his life the rapper-turned-filmmaker chooses to narrate, especially the lesser-known chapters of his artistic journey. Reportedly, the film is set to feature three female leads, but the makers are yet to officially confirm the same.
This will mark Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi’s fourth directorial after the recent Kadaisi Ulaga Por, a sci-fi war drama that didn’t resonate as strongly with audiences. More details about the film's extended cast, crew, genre, plot and release date are yet to be announced by the makers.