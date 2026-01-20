Arjun Das, Anna Ben and Yogi Babu's film titled Con City

Arjun Das was last seen in Kumki 2, directed by Prabu Solomon. He is currently packed with multiple projects in various stages of production which includes Superhero, a new film starring Sandy and himself in the lead, directed by newcomer Vignesh Venugopal. The actor is also awaiting the release of Once More where he stars alongside Aditi Shankar, directed by Vignesh Karthik. Besides these, he is also a part of a Tamil series titled #Love, directed by Balaji Mohan.