Arjun Das, Anna Ben and Yogi Babu's film titled Con City

We had previously announced that Arjun Das and Anna Ben will be joining hands for a new film directed by debutant Harish Durairaj. The film has now been titled Con City with the makers releasing a first look poster on Monday. Billed as a family entertainer, the film, which was launched in December 2025, also stars Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi and child artiste Akilan in key roles.
According to the makers, Con City will appeal to all sections of the audience with a unique setting and plot. The film is also set to delve into the emotional pages of a middle class family's life in the city.
The film’s team has revealed that around 80 percent of the shooting has been completed so far, with filming having taken place in Mangaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai.
On the technical team, the film has music by Sean Roldan, cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan, editing by Arulmoses A and art direction by Raj Kamal. The film is produced by Power House Pictures in their maiden venture in association with M&M Movie Makers and Klout Studios. A release date for Con City is yet to be announced.
Arjun Das was last seen in Kumki 2, directed by Prabu Solomon. He is currently packed with multiple projects in various stages of production which includes Superhero, a new film starring Sandy and himself in the lead, directed by newcomer Vignesh Venugopal. The actor is also awaiting the release of Once More where he stars alongside Aditi Shankar, directed by Vignesh Karthik. Besides these, he is also a part of a Tamil series titled #Love, directed by Balaji Mohan.
Anna Ben was last seen in Kottukkaali. The critically acclaimed film starred Soori and her in leading roles and was directed by PS Vinothraj. Apart from this film, she has another untitled Tamil film with director Kishore Rajkumar of Naai Sekar fame.