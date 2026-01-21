Prathana Nathan: It takes a single moment for cinema to love you back

If bringing varied emotions to the fore was a challenge, Prathana also faced another interesting sartorial challenge. “I had to show the highs and lows of Sowmiya while wearing a bright and festive dress. You see, the costumes usually change with the mood of the scenes. But I only had one costume, which posed a tricky challenge,” points out Prathana, who will next be seen in Sajin K Surendran’s Vaanavan, Murugu’s Ninja, and Maria Raja Ilanchezhiyan’s Happy Raj. “I am excited to reunite with Maria, who was the AD in Love Today. He was particular in wanting me for that character, and I am excited for audiences to watch it,” says Prathana, who believes every project she does is the result of her concerted efforts to be in cinema. "Even when I wasn’t called for an audition, I went out of my way to give my auditions to those projects. And over time, when I built contacts, I found my way into cinema,” says Prathana, who signs off with a sense of optimism that comes from dreamers of the persistent kind. “Cinema will continuously observe your love for it, and all it takes is a single moment for it to love you back. There is no looking back from that point.”