Sivakarthikeyan: 'Choose your producers wisely’

Considered one of the leading commercial stars in Tamil cinema, Sivakarthikeyan’s ascension was anything but a smooth ride. Getting candid about targeted hatred against him on social media, the actor reveals he fully immerses himself in work not to get overwhelmed by such things. “After you reach a certain level of fame, you get a lot of negativity. That’s when I fully dive into my work to keep myself occupied, not just acting, but also writing lyrics or taking on production work. Negativity does affect you, but nothing helps you subdue the pain more than creative work,” he says. Challenges are not just of the unwarranted kind, like negativity; being a star also involves some practical difficulties. "Take, for example, the audio rights, the first thing about the film that usually gets sold, which goes for 15 crores, and the race against numbers starts right there. And I get paid a lot too. So, there is a huge responsibility to make the film profitable for the makers. On top of that, I need to seek different types of stories and experiment as well,” he says. The star, who was part of back-to-back intense films like Amaran, Madharaasi, and Parasakthi, is also aware of the rising yearning among the audience for lighthearted films. “I want to do a full-fledged comedy again as well, but I’m not getting any such offers.”