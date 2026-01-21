Bhaarath-Saanve Megghana's film goes on floors

The upcoming project will be actor Bhaarath's second film. Bhaarath is making his acting debut with the Lokesh Kanagaraj-backed project, Mr Bhaarath, while Saanve Megghana made her Tamil debut in Kudumbasthan (2025). This untitled film will be her Tamil sophomore, while her Telugu filmography includes Most Eligible Bachelor, Pushpaka Vimanam, Prema Vimanam, Tuk Tuk, and she did a dance number in the recently released film Anaganaga Oka Raju.