Bhaarath-Saanve Megghana's film goes on floors

An untitled film starring Bhaarath and Saanve Megghana was announced last November, with debutant Hariharasuthan Azhagiri attached as the director. The makers announced that the film has gone on floors with a pooja.
Shanthi Talkies is producing the film with a working title Production No 4. Actor Bala Saravanan is also part of the upcoming film. The production company was behind projects including Madonne Ashwin's Maaveeran, which starred Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, and Mysskin, and Sri Ganesh's 3 BHK with Siddharth, Sarathkumar, Meetha Raghunath, Devayani, and Chaithra Achar. They are backing Vikram's upcoming film, tentatively titled Chiyaan 63, helmed by debutant Bodi Rajkumar.
The upcoming project will be actor Bhaarath's second film. Bhaarath is making his acting debut with the Lokesh Kanagaraj-backed project, Mr Bhaarath, while Saanve Megghana made her Tamil debut in Kudumbasthan (2025). This untitled film will be her Tamil sophomore, while her Telugu filmography includes Most Eligible Bachelor, Pushpaka Vimanam, Prema Vimanam, Tuk Tuk, and she did a dance number in the recently released film Anaganaga Oka Raju.