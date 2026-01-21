It's a wrap for Vetri's Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku

On Wednesday, the makers of Vetri's next, Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku, announced that production has been wrapped for the film. Apart from Vetri, the film, helmed by Dayal Padmanabhan, also stars senior journalist Rangaraj Pandey in the lead role. As per the previously unveiled first-look poster, Vetri is set to play a convict, while Rangaraj Pandey will be seen essaying a cop.
On wrapping up the film's shooting, director Dayal said, “Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhkku is a film born out of strong conviction. The entire team worked with honesty and belief in the subject. Completing the shoot is immensely satisfying, and we believe the film will resonate deeply and provoke thought among audiences.”
The film is backed by KV Shabarreesh under the 2m Cinemas banner, alongside the film's director, Dayal Padmanabhan, who co-produces under his home banner, D Pictures. The filmmaker, who has won two Karnataka State Film Awards, made his Tamil debut with in 2023 and followed it up with .
Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku will have MV Panneerselvam cranking the camera, Darbuka Siva composing music and Anbu heading the production design. With the film currently in post-production, a tentative release date is yet to be announced by the makers.