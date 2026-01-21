It's a wrap for Vetri's Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku

On Wednesday, the makers of Vetri's next, Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku, announced that production has been wrapped for the film. Apart from Vetri, the film, helmed by Dayal Padmanabhan, also stars senior journalist Rangaraj Pandey in the lead role. As per the previously unveiled first-look poster, Vetri is set to play a convict, while Rangaraj Pandey will be seen essaying a cop.