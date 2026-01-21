Vishal-Sundar C's film titled Purushan

In the title promo, the makers have also revealed that Tamannaah has been cast as the leading lady. This casting update reunites the Action trio for the second time. Purushan marks Tamannaah's third collaboration after Action and Aranmanai 4 (2024) and Vishal’s fourth. While the plot is under wraps, the promo suggests that Vishal plays a docile husband whose domineering wife is unaware that he is prone to violence. The film also stars Yogi Babu. Sundar C and Vishal’s maiden collaboration, Madha Gaja Raja, which released early last year, after a delay of 12 years, turned out to be a successful film at the box office.