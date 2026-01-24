LK Akshay Kumar to headline film by Vignesh Vadivel

After heaping appreciation for his stellar debut in the recently released film Sirai, actor and son of producer Lalit Kumar, LK Akshay Kumar, is set to make his sophomore with debut director Vignesh Vadivel.
Vignesh Vadivel worked in ad films and served as an assistant director to filmmaker Abbas A Rahmath in the 2023 film Fight Club, which starred Vijay Kumar and Monisha Mohan. He was praised for his short film Anbuden.
Produced by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studio, the film, tentatively titled Production No 13, also stars Jaffer Sadiq, Noble James, Shariq, Arunachaleswaran, and Aishwarya Sharma.
The film's technical team consists of cinematographer Leon Britto, music composer Jen Martin, and editor Barath Vikraman.
LK Akshay Kumar was launched in Vikram Prabhu's 25th film, Sirai, directed by debutant Suresh Rajakumari and written by director Tamizh, who made Taanakkaran. The film was praised for sensibly handling the theme of Islamophobia and portraying the systemic injustice meted out to Muslims by the police administration.