Vishal-Sundar C's Purushan goes on floors

Sundar C and Vishal’s maiden collaboration, Madha Gaja Raja, which released early last year, after a delay of 12 years, turned out to be a successful film at the box office. The filmmaker's Gangers, which was released last year, was also received commercially well at the box office. Sundar C was previously associated with Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173 which is being backed by Kamal Haasan's RKFI banner. However, he left the project citing "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances". The film will now be directed by Don filmmaker Cibi Chakravarthi in his sophomore directorial. Sundar C is now working on Mookuthi Amman 2 which will see Nayanthara playing the titular goddess once again.