Vishal-Sundar C's Purushan goes on floors

Sundar C's upcoming film with Vishal titled Purushan, which was officially announced recently with a promo video a few days ago, has commenced production with a customary pooja ceremony on Friday. The film also stars Tamannaah as the female lead and Yogi Babu in a key role. As reported earlier, the director and actor are reuniting for the fourth time after Aambala (2015), Action (2019) and Madha Gaja Raja (2025).
While plot details are under wraps, the promo suggests that Vishal plays a docile husband whose domineering wife is unaware of his violent side. Purushan marks Tamannaah's third collaboration with the filmmaker after Action and Aranmanai 4 (2024).
Purushan is produced by ACS Arun Kumar under the Benzz Media banner and Khushbu Sundar under the Avni Cinemax banner. Sundar C's regular, composer Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, joins Purushan's technical team. The rest of the crew includes cinematographer Gopi Amarnath and editor Roger.
A tentative release date for the film has not yet announced.
Sundar C and Vishal’s maiden collaboration, Madha Gaja Raja, which released early last year, after a delay of 12 years, turned out to be a successful film at the box office. The filmmaker's Gangers, which was released last year, was also received commercially well at the box office. Sundar C was previously associated with Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173 which is being backed by Kamal Haasan's RKFI banner. However, he left the project citing "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances". The film will now be directed by Don filmmaker Cibi Chakravarthi in his sophomore directorial. Sundar C is now working on Mookuthi Amman 2 which will see Nayanthara playing the titular goddess once again.
Vishal is working on his upcoming film Magudam, which marks his maiden directorial following Ravi Arasu's exit from the film due to unknown reasons. He is now credited with the story for the film. A release date is awaited.