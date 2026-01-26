Vignesh Karthick: There is more to life than chasing after stars



While Vignesh Karthick spoke about being happy with his film’s performance, he pointed out variables like the surge in ticket sales and reviews. But what are some other ways filmmakers get to know the audience’s thoughts? “I get a lot of direct messages on social media. For this film, I got a lot of appreciation and some harsh words too,” he laughs. One of the most interesting responses he got was when someone revealed how they liked the first Hot Spot but still had more fun with the second film. He adds, “They said the first film felt too preachy, so I tried to tone it down here. The second film had a lot of monologues, but I didn’t get the same criticism here because each monologue was handled with a different tone. MS Bhaskar sir’s monologue was intense, but the second monologue, with Thambi Ramaiah sir, was handled humorously. People cheered and clapped for his portions.” But the director agrees with the criticism that he might have gone overboard with the number of monologues. “I think I could have reduced the number of monologues in the film, but people didn’t point it out as a major drawback. Which goes on to strengthen my belief that, as far as films are concerned, you can do whatever you want as long as you make it entertaining,” says Vignesh.