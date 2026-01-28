Tamil

Basil Joseph on board Sirai fame LK Akshay Kumar's next titled Raawadi

Raawadi, which also stars LK Akshay Kumar, will be Basil Joseph's first full fledged role in a Tamil project
Basil Joseph (far left) and LK Akshay Kumar (far right) in a poster for Raawadi
Basil Joseph is all set to make his Tamil debut with Seven Screen Studios 13th production. The film, which also stars Sirai fame Akshay Kumar in the lead, has now been titled Raawadi. The first look at the film was released by Anirudh.

Vignesh Vadivel is making his debut as a director with Raawadi, which described as a comedy. Vignesh has previously worked as an assistant to director Abbas A Rahmath in Fight Club (2023), and has also worked in several ad films.

SS Lalit Kumar is backing Raawadi under his Seven Screen Studio banner. LK Akshay Kumar serves as a co-producer, with K Arun and Manikandan serving as executive producers.

LK Akshay Kumar to headline film by Vignesh Vadivel

The cast of Raawadi also includes John Vijay, Sathyan, Jaffer Sadiq, Noble K James, Arunachaleswaran PA, Shariq Hassan, and Aishwarya Sharma, among others.

Jen Martin, who has composed music for Bloody Beggar (2024) and Kiss (2025), is on board the crew of Raawadi. Cinematographer Leon Britto, editor Barath Vikraman, and art director PS Hariharan are also part of the film's crew.

Basil's first appearance in a Tamil film was his cameo appearance in Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi. He played the role of an Army Major in the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer. He will next be seen alongside Tovino Thomas and Vineeth Srinivasan in debutant Arun Anirudhan's Athiradi.

It’s a wrap for Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph-Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Athiradi
