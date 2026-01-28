First look of Aparshakti Khurana from Gautham Ram Karthik's Root out

On the occasion of Republic Day, director AR Murugadoss unveiled the second poster from Gautham Ram Karthik's upcoming film Root - Running Out of Time featuring Aparshakti Khurana. The actor, who is making his debut in Tamil, is seen in retro costume replete with a shawl and spectacles from what looks like the pre-independence era. The tagline read, "This is where it begins," hinting at a period setting for the beginning of the story. Billed as a sci-fi crime thriller, the upcoming film is penned and helmed by debutant Sooriyaprathap S, who has previously worked as an associate director on Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan.