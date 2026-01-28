First look of Aparshakti Khurana from Gautham Ram Karthik's Root out

On the occasion of Republic Day, director AR Murugadoss unveiled the second poster from Gautham Ram Karthik's upcoming film Root - Running Out of Time featuring Aparshakti Khurana. The actor, who is making his debut in Tamil, is seen in retro costume replete with a shawl and spectacles from what looks like the pre-independence era. The tagline read, "This is where it begins," hinting at a period setting for the beginning of the story. Billed as a sci-fi crime thriller, the upcoming film is penned and helmed by debutant Sooriyaprathap S, who has previously worked as an associate director on Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan.
The first look poster was revealed earlier this month, featuring Gautham standing with his arms over a desk, as a sand clock in the background denotes time running out.
Root also stars Bhavya Trikha as the female lead, veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran, Pavni Reddy, Linga, and RJ Anandhi, among others.
The film’s technical team comprises cinematography by Arjun Raja, editing by John Abraham, music by Vithushanan, production design by Bhavna Govardan, and action choreography by Miracle Michael. On the other hand, Gautham also has a project with debutant director Dhina Raghavan, who previously worked as an associate director with director Raju Murugan.
Dhanishtan Fernando, Rajarajan Gananasambandam, Sanjai Shankar, and Shaik Mujeeb are producing the upcoming film under the Verus Productions banner.
Root is currently in its post production stages and the lead actors have wrapped dubbing for their portions. However, plot details, along with a release date are yet to be announced by the makers.