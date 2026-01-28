Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms Kaithi 2 is not shelved, shares update on Karthi's LCU film

Explaining the timeline of events that led to its unexpected delay, Lokesh Kanagaraj said, "I stepped away from Thalaivar 173 as both of them wanted a light-hearted film and I don't know how to make a film in that genre. But Karthi sir and his team did not know when I would come back to his film, hence he gave the slot kept for Kaithi 2 for another project. This is what actually happened. It was during the time I wanted to complete the commitment I had with Mythri Movie Makers. They gave me an advance amount six years ago. I approached Allu Arjun for the same. I have been wanting to work with him for 3-4 years. All this came together at the right time."