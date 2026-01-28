Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms Kaithi 2 is not shelved, shares update on Karthi's LCU film

With uncertainty around the status of Kaithi 2 looming large with many reports claiming that the film has been shelved, Lokesh Kanagaraj has put all rumours to rest regarding the sequel, headlined by Karthi. Confirming that the film has not been paused indefinitely, the Coolie filmmaker revealed that the film will begin after his current commitment with Allu Arjun's upcoming film gets completed.
Explaining the timeline of events that led to its unexpected delay, Lokesh Kanagaraj said, "I stepped away from Thalaivar 173 as both of them wanted a light-hearted film and I don't know how to make a film in that genre. But Karthi sir and his team did not know when I would come back to his film, hence he gave the slot kept for Kaithi 2 for another project. This is what actually happened. It was during the time I wanted to complete the commitment I had with Mythri Movie Makers. They gave me an advance amount six years ago. I approached Allu Arjun for the same. I have been wanting to work with him for 3-4 years. All this came together at the right time."
Dismissing "baseless" speculations surrounding him, the film and LCU's future, he shared, "There were rumours that I had demanded a large amount of money and that is why I did not do Kaithi 2 which is not true. Market and the producer determine my salary no matter what I demand. I have met all stakeholders regarding this film and I will take up Kaithi 2 as my next project."
He further clarified that LCU has not shut its doors. "I alone can't decide the future of LCU and say that there won't be any more films in the franchise. Kaithi 2, Vikram 2 and the standalone Rolex film are my commitments. I cannot just walk away from them. Following Allu Arjun's film, we will decide the course of films that come after that. Meanwhile, we have Benz, Bakkiyaraj Kannan's film that is a part of LCU."is
The first instalment in Lokesh Cinematic Universe, Kaithi revolves around Dilli (Karthi), a recently released prisoner races against time to drive poisoned cops to a hospital while evading criminals in exchange for meeting his daughter Amudha. Karthi provides a voiceover towards the end of Kamal Haasan's Vikram (2022) which is the second LCU film. Vijay's Leo was Lokesh's third film in the franchise. The film's production has been postponed multiple times over the last few years.
Tentatively titled #AA23 and #LK7, Allu Arjun's film was announced officially earlier this month. Music for this high-profile pan-Indian project will be composed by Anirudh. On the other hand, the director also has a film for Aamir Khan, which was confirmed by the actor in a recent conversation. While Aamir revealed that the film will be a superhero project, it wouldn't be the first time that he will be collaborating with Lokesh. He earlier made a cameo appearance in Coolie, playing as Dahaa, a gangster. The status of the project currently remains unknown as Lokesh's film with Allu Arjun is rumoured to be the superhero project which will revive the director's long-delayed dream of witnessing Irumbu Kai Maayavi to light. A confirmation is however awaited on the same. "We are still discussing that film," said Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Benz stars Raghava Lawrence, Nivin Pauly and Samyuktha in lead roles. Lokesh Kanagaraj is also making his acting debut with Arun Matheswaran's DC. His banner G Squad is backing Mr Bhaarath, which marks the debut of Finally YouTube channel fame Bhaarath and Niranjan. He is also producing 29, Rathna Kumar's upcoming film, starring Retro-fame Vidhu and Preethi Asrani.