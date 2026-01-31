Sai Abhyankkar to compose music for Dhanush-Rajkumar Periyasamy's D55

Sai Abhyankkar is continuing his winning streak. Confirming earlier speculations, it has been revealed that the young composer has onboard D55, Dhanush's upcoming film with Rajkumar Periyasamy. The yet-to-be-titled film was announced in November last year.
The music director is coming off from a successful year after making his composing debut in the Malayalam film Balti, starring Shane Nigam, and then marking his Tamil debut with Pradeep Ranganathan-Mamitha Baiju's Dude. The film's hit number 'Oorum Blood', crossed over 100 million views and became viral on all streaming and social media platforms. He further bagged other top projects which include Raghava Lawrence's LCU film Benz, Suriya's Karuppu, Karthi's Marshal and the untitled Allu Arjun's film with Atlee.
While plot details of D55 are currently unknown, the director had previously revealed, "My previous film was about a hero, a Gallantry award recipient (Amaran). My next is about many unsung heroes who blend in within the society. The protagonist will represent one such hero." While Pooja Hegde is rumoured to play the female lead, a confirmation on the same is awaited.
D55 will be backed by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films, in association with RTake Studios. The film was earlier set to be produced by Anbuchezhiyan and Sushmita Anbuchezhiyan under their Gopuram Films banner before the change took place.
Dhanush was seen in three films last year - Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa, his fourth directorial Idli Kadai and Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein. Up next, he has Kara with Por Thozhil director Vignesh Raja and an untitled film with Mari Selvaraj.