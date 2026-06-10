Director Bharathiraja: The man who launched a generation of stars

In 2025, Bharathiraja played the role of Palani Swamy, a veteran stunt master who serves as a mentor to Mohanlal’s character, 'Benz' Shanmugham in the Malayalam movie Thudarum. It was a way for Mohanlal to pay tribute to a maestro and for the maestro to be reunited with his protege.

He was a mentor to many, especially in the Tamil film industry where his debut film 16 Vayathinile launched the careers of two cinema superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, as well as a new kind of cinema rooted in rural life. The film also featured a 14 year old Sridevi who had acquired fame a year earlier in K Balachandar's Moondru Mudichu, which also starred Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

16 Vayathinile injected a new kind of realism in Tamil cinema, till then restricted to big studios. It was mostly shot outdoors and cast Rajinikanth as the village ruffian Parattaiyan who gives Sridevi's Mayil a hard time. He experimented with other genres but became known in the 1980s for rustic realism in movies such as Alaigal Oivathillai (1981) where a Hindu boy falls in love with a Christian girl; Mann Vasanai (1983), about a man who serves in the Army; and Muthal Mariyathai (1985) with Sivaji Ganesan as a middle aged upper caste man in love with a lower caste younger woman.

Gone was the heavy paint on studio walls and on actors. In were contemporary issues of caste, class and gender. He was a big influence on directors looking to tell authentic stories. Director-actors such as Bhagyaraj, Manivannan were all influenced by him. Actors such as Kamal Haasan and Revathi still talk about his way of working.