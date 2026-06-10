'En Iniya Tamil Makkale': How Bharathiraja changed the language of Tamil cinema forever

A Bharathiraja movie typically opens with him greeting audiences with folded hands and his husky voice delivering the now-iconic line, “En Iniya Tamil Makkale” (“My beloved Tamil people”).

His cinema has always spoken directly to the people and carries the smell of the earth.

Born Chinnasaamy Periyamaya Thevar in Allinagaram, Theni, on July 17, 1941, Bharathiraja would go on to become one of the most transformative voices in Tamil cinema. At a time when filmmaking was largely confined to controlled studio spaces, he dragged the camera outdoors—into fields, villages, dusty roads, and sun-baked courtyards—redefining what Tamil cinema could look and feel like.

The rural roots that shaped a filmmaker’s vision

From his early years, Bharathiraja was drawn to theatre and public expression. He was known to travel through villages speaking on social issues, using performance not as escape but as engagement. In 1963, he joined the Public Health Department as a Sanitary Inspector, earning a modest salary of Rs 75 a month, before eventually stepping away from stability to pursue cinema with near-irrational conviction.

His early creative life unfolded on makeshift stages in Theni, where he wrote, directed, and acted in plays like Oor Sirikkirathu and Summa Oru Kadhai. These village performances—often staged during festivals—became his first laboratory for narrative instinct. Later, in Madras, he continued staging plays such as Adhigaaram, while also taking up work at a petrol bunk, sustaining himself between ambition and survival.

The turning point came after years of apprenticeship in the industry. Working under filmmakers like Puttanna Kanagal, and later Krishnan Nair, Avinasi Mani, and A Jaganathan, he absorbed the grammar of cinema slowly, patiently—like someone learning a new language from the inside. A stint in documentary filmmaking further sharpened his sense of realism, convincing him that cinema could be both immediate and intimate.