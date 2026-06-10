Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja dies at 84

CHENNAI: Veteran filmmaker, screenwriter and actor P Bharathiraja, widely regarded as a pioneering figure who transformed Tamil cinema by moving away from studio-bound productions to embrace raw rural realism, died at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday morning. He was 84.

Affectionately known as “Iyakkunar Imayam” (The Everest of Directors), Bharathiraja had been suffering from age-related illnesses and recurring respiratory complications for several months. Family sources said his health had further deteriorated following the death of his son, actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, in March 2025.

Born Chinnasamy on 17 July 1941 in Allinagaram in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, Bharathiraja rose from modest beginnings to reshape the language of South Indian cinema.

In the late 1970s, when Tamil films were largely confined to studio sets and urban melodrama, he broke new ground with his 1977 debut 16 Vayathinile. Filmed on real village locations, it introduced audiences to a more authentic rural backdrop and became a major cultural success, featuring early performances by Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Sridevi.

Over a career spanning nearly five decades, he directed more than 40 films across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. His notable works include Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), a psychological thriller; Alaigal Oivathillai (1981), a romance exploring caste and religious divides; Mudhal Mariyathai (1985), a celebrated portrayal of platonic love; and Karuthamma (1994), which addressed female infanticide.

His Telugu film Seethakokachiluka (1981) also earned critical and commercial acclaim and won a National Film Award.

Bharathiraja was widely regarded as a talent spotter who introduced and mentored several actors and technicians who went on to become major names in Indian cinema. He also played a key role in shaping the careers of directors such as K. Bhagyaraj, R. Parthiban and Pandiarajan, who began as his assistants.

In later years, he transitioned into acting, delivering acclaimed performances in films such as Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), Pandianadu (2013), Thiruchitrambalam (2022), and the recent films Maharaja and Thudarum. His final directorial work was a segment in the 2023 anthology Modern Love Chennai.

The Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri in 2004. His honours also included six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South and six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

His passing has prompted widespread tributes from across the film industry, with many describing him as a defining voice of Tamil cinema’s golden era.

Actor, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar expressed deep sorrow on social media, describing the loss as a “gloomy cloud” over Tamil cinema. She said she was devastated by the news and highlighted Bharathiraja’s immense contribution to filmmaking, calling his works a “school of cinema” for generations of aspiring directors.

She also shared a personal recollection, noting that the late filmmaker had often spoken about collaborating with her on a project, an ambition that will now remain unfulfilled.