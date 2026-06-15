Raghava Lawrence clarifies remarks amid backlash over 'street dog' analogy

CHENNAI: Actor-director Raghava Lawrence on Sunday issued a clarification after comments he made during a recent media interaction sparked criticism on social media, with some users accusing him of comparing people to dogs.

Lawrence, who has recently attracted attention after hinting at a possible entry into politics, said his remarks had been misunderstood and urged people to watch the full video before drawing conclusions.

The controversy arose after Lawrence spoke about the functioning of the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government during an interaction with reporters. Sharing his views on governance, he said that any new administration requires time to settle into its role and understand the challenges it faces.

Explaining his point, Lawrence said: “We move into a new house after visiting it once or twice. However, it is only when we begin living there that we gradually discover one issue after another. Even a stray dog in the neighbourhood will bark at us. We may have to offer it biscuits or even biryani so that it becomes familiar with us. If that is the case with a house and a dog, imagine being given a state to govern. Give them some time. Think positively. You wanted change, and now change is here. I feel things will improve if they are given time.”

Soon after clips of the interaction circulated online, several social media users alleged that the actor had likened people to stray dogs.

Responding to the criticism, Lawrence posted a clarification on X later in the day, stating that his comments had been taken out of context and insisting that he had never referred to people in a disrespectful manner.

“I have always said that my fans and the people are equal to my mother. Some are spreading false claims that I referred to people as dogs, which is completely untrue and misleading,” he wrote.