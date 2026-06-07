Amid political entry buzz, Actor Raghava Lawrence to announce 'major' decision on June 11

Following strong speculations that Actor and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence might contest the upcoming by-election in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly, he has announced that he will make a major announcement on June 11 at 9.30 am.

In a statement shared on his X handle, Lawrence addressed the ongoing media speculation and stated that the decision, as important as determining the 'direction of his life,' would be publicised on June 11.

"News about me contesting the Trichy East by-election has been circulating across various media platforms," Lawrence said, adding that he had been receiving numerous requests for clarification from journalists.

The actor said the scale of the speculation prompted him to issue a statement.

A by-election to the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu became necessary after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay vacated the seat, having contested and won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East in the April 2026 Assembly elections.