Amid political entry buzz, Actor Raghava Lawrence to announce 'major' decision on June 11

Following strong speculations that Actor and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence might contest the upcoming by-election in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly, he has announced that he will make a major announcement on June 11 at 9.30 am.
In a statement shared on his X handle, Lawrence addressed the ongoing media speculation and stated that the decision, as important as determining the 'direction of his life,' would be publicised on June 11.
"News about me contesting the Trichy East by-election has been circulating across various media platforms," Lawrence said, adding that he had been receiving numerous requests for clarification from journalists.
The actor said the scale of the speculation prompted him to issue a statement.
A by-election to the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu became necessary after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay vacated the seat, having contested and won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East in the April 2026 Assembly elections.
Currently, Lawrence is occupied with his film commitments.
"I am currently busy shooting for 'Benz', and my schedule will conclude on June 10," he said.
'Benz' is an action film starring Raghava Lawrence in the titular role.
Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of 'Remo' fame, the film is the latest instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes Lokesh Kanagaraj's films 'Kaithi', 'Vikram' and 'Leo'. Lokesh is also backing the project as producer.
The film is also said to feature Nivin Pauly, Ravi Mohan and Samyuktha in key roles, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.
However, the statement has kept fans and political observers guessing by hinting at a significant transition or decision. Using the hashtags 'maattram' (change) and 'service is god', he indicated that a turning point could be on the horizon.
"With my mother's blessings, an important decision regarding my life will be announced on June 11 at 9.30 am," he added.
While Lawrence did not explicitly confirm a political entry, his choice of words and hashtags has triggered widespread speculation about a possible social or political initiative.
With inputs from PTI