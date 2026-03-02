Bala Saravanan: The politics of Thaai Kizhavi is important and relevant

Tamil cinema has no dearth of rooted stories set in villages. So what makes this week's Thaai Kizhavi, set in an Usilampatti village, any different? "Many of us now live in cities, but in villages you still see elderly women wearing thandattis, welcoming you warmly and asking, 'Enna ya, saptiya yaa?' Thaai Kizhavi represents those matriarchs who hold families together," says Muthukumar, who plays a pivotal supporting role in the upcoming Radikaa Sarathkumar headliner.
Bala Saravanan, who also stars in the film, is quick to add that the film has more than just nostalgia for village life. He explains, "The film offers wholesome entertainment with plenty of fun and laughter. At the same time, it carries a strong message about familial bonds. The politics it addresses are important and relevant."
In this conversation, Bala Saravanan, Muthukumar, Munishkanth and Raichal Rabecca speak about the Sivakumar Murugesan directorial, Radikaa's look, their favourite films of the actor, and more.
What was your first reaction on seeing Radikaa Sarathkumar's look on the Thaai Kizhavi set?
Bala Saravanan (B): The director first narrated the story to me and described Radikaa Ma'am's look in detail. But seeing her in that look on the first day of the shoot was astonishing. The ageing felt completely organic. Nothing looked artificial. From the loose skin around her neck to the long ears weighed down by heavy gold thandatti, everything came together to create a believable grandmother from the Madurai district. The director and the makeup team truly brought that character to life.
Muthukumar (MK): I grew up watching her in films like Kizhakku Cheemayile and Pasumpon. But this film will show audiences the sheer effort she puts into her craft. The director was extremely particular about the Madurai dialect. Radikaa ma’am did not even know the meaning of a few words, yet her delivery was flawless. One shot I personally admired was the meat shop scene where she lifts a goat onto her shoulder and walks away with absolute swag.
Munishkanth (M): My very first shot was with Radikaa ma’am. When I saw her in prosthetic makeup, I was reminded of the elderly women in my own village. The prosthetics weighed nearly 10 kilos. She would spend over four hours getting ready and then shoot the entire day in it. She even developed knee pain because of the weight but never once complained. She always tried to finish as many shots as possible in that look. Even basic makeup makes me uncomfortable, so I cannot imagine performing under those conditions. But she performed as if nothing bothered her.
What went into learning and speaking the Usilampatti dialect?
MK: Bala, Munishkanth and I are from around Madurai, but our everyday slang is quite neutral. It was not too difficult for us to slip into the dialect during shooting, but Sivakumar was very particular during dubbing. Bala Saravanan picked up the accent effortlessly. After speaking Madras Tamil in Sarpatta Parambarai, I found it slightly difficult to switch back to the Madurai dialect.
B: I am from Madurai, and the dialect has been portrayed many times in Tamil cinema. But when you go deeper into places like Usilampatti, the dialect changes significantly, with more archaic Tamil words. Our director knew exactly what accent suited the film’s setting and would correct even the smallest nuances.
Raichal Rabecca (RR): At least these actors are from Madurai. I had absolutely no background in the dialect. I managed during the shoot, but dubbing was tough. After dubbing for Thaai Kizhavi, though, I felt so confident that I even told Sivakarthikeyan Anna that I want to do at least three more films in this dialect.
What was it like to perform in that setting and share the screen with Radikaa?
M: I was both nervous and excited because it has always been my dream to act alongside a veteran like Radikaa ma’am. My first shot was with her, and I wanted to get it right in a single take for sentimental reasons. But my nervousness meant I needed a couple more takes. We were all conscious about not wasting her time, especially since she was wearing heavy prosthetics.
MK: The support from the locals at our shooting location was incredible. We had to complete certain scenes within a single day. We would get our scenes in advance and rehearse thoroughly so that we would not waste time. There was beautiful coordination on set. While I had worked with the supporting actors before, this was my first time sharing screen space with a senior artiste like Radikaa ma’am. Siva ensured everything moved seamlessly.
B: We shot for around 40 days, but our combination scenes with Ma'am were only for about 10 days. The moment a shot ended, she would switch back to being herself. She speaks fluent English, so it was amusing to see her take calls and converse in polished English while dressed as a village grandmother. That contrast amazed us and made us laugh.
What are your favourite performances of Radikaa Sarathkumar?
MK: I have always admired her performance in Indru Poi Naalai Vaa, directed by Bhagyaraj sir. I can watch that film repeatedly just to witness her magic again.
M: In Kizhakku Cheemayile, the final scene where she speaks to Napoleon sir is enough to prove her range. It is barely a minute long, but she is outstanding.
RR: My personal favourite is Keladi Kanmani. She is brilliant in all her films, but there is a certain emotional sensitivity in that performance that stays with you.
B: Radikaa ma’am has the ability to hold the audience throughout a film. Even in Jeans, where she appeared in just a few scenes, she stood out. While others played modern characters, she had a rooted persona, and those scenes remain memorable even today.
What was it like to receive compliments from Kamal Haasan?
M: The editor told me he kept watching Kamal Sir's reactions during the screening, as he had watched the film multiple times. Kamal Sir laughed at moments we did not even expect. In the film, Singam Puli anna plays a Kamal Sir fan, and that portion could be controversial... but Kamal Sir enjoyed it the most. The editor said he stayed till the end credits and personally appreciated everyone.
MK: Raichal and I were seated just behind Kamal sir, who was sitting with Radikaa ma’am, Sarath Kumar sir and Sivakarthikeyan sir. When he laughed at the scenes we hoped would land, I got goosebumps. He may not have acted in the film, but his presence is felt.
RR: He especially loved the interval block.