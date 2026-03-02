Bala Saravanan: The politics of Thaai Kizhavi is important and relevant

Munishkanth (M): My very first shot was with Radikaa ma’am. When I saw her in prosthetic makeup, I was reminded of the elderly women in my own village. The prosthetics weighed nearly 10 kilos. She would spend over four hours getting ready and then shoot the entire day in it. She even developed knee pain because of the weight but never once complained. She always tried to finish as many shots as possible in that look. Even basic makeup makes me uncomfortable, so I cannot imagine performing under those conditions. But she performed as if nothing bothered her.