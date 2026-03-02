Rahul Ashok: Vengeance makes a relevant political commentary

The last time we saw a strong woman bureaucrat effectively going against the system was in Aramm (2017), starring Nayanthara. Almost 10 years later, we see Abarnathi as a saree-clad civil servant taking on all the disingenuous politicians from within the system in Vengeance. Debutant Rahul Ashok says that the connection between Aramm and Vengeance ends there. "Except for the looks, there is nothing similar in both films. In Vengeance, it is Veni's (Abarnathi) fight alone, not society's fight. The film is politically charged and will be racy from start to finish," he begins.
He adds a rider saying that he did not call out any particular political personality and leaves it to the audience to decide for themselves. "I have set the story in a fictional city so as not to be immediately relatable to anyone. But you might get a name in your head when you see the incidents in the film. I will neither agree nor disagree with it," he says, denying that fictionalism will reduce realities to abstractions. "In my opinion, politics is like history; it will repeat itself, and you will see different people over the years do similar things. So I don't feel I need to pinpoint any particular personality, and there is no way what I mean to convey will be obscured."
Rahul also elaborates that being a debutant was not the reason for not going into the specifics of any political issue. "It is just that I did not want the film to lean towards or against anyone or any outfit. Also, as a director, it is part of my duties to demand what my story requires. I don't compromise on that," says a candid Rahul, who reveals that being a debutant had different problems. "I narrated the story to actors in almost all tiers. Though they were impressed by the story, they had doubts about whether I could pull this one off. But Abarnathi trusted my vision. Since I am not a very good narrator, I gave her the bound script, and she completely understood what I was looking for."
Revealing that the writing process took five years, Rahul shares that the story is mostly set in 2002, and praised the art department for their work in Vengeance. "Since 2002 is not that far in the past, we had to be careful even about the minute details. Scenes shot inside a studio were not a problem, but external shots were well planned. We couldn't even have the latest cars pass by. We sought permissions, and played the waiting game. The art department's contribution was crucial. They took great care in recreating 2002," he elaborates, assuring that the film will not have a single dull moment. "Vengeance will be so fast-paced that you will not even have time to pull out your phone out. The film also makes ample political commentary that is universal and timeless," he concludes.