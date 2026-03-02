Dhanush starrer Kara's release date announced by producer Ishari Ganesh

Producer Ishari Ganesh of Vels Film International has made the release date announcement of Dhanush's upcoming film Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame, at an event on Friday.
At the Vels Festival, Nakshatra 2026, the producer announced that he is planning to release the film on April 30.
The first glimpse of the film reveals that Dhanush plays Karasaami, a cotton farmer, who walks the path of violence to fight the powerful antagonists. He is seen as a character who is ready to reap the product of the seeds he has planted, irrespective of whether it is good or bad, and he wants to absolve his sins.
The cast of Kara also includes Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunaas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, MS Bhaskar, and Sreeja Ravi, among others.
GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for Kara, continuing his collaboration with Dhanush after Idli Kadai (2025). Yuga Bharathi and Asal Kolaar have written the lyrics. The film’s crew also includes Theni Eswar as the director of photography, Sreejith Sarang as the editor, Mayapandi as the art director, and Dinesh Kasi as the action director.
Kara is written by director Vignesh along with Alfred Prakash. Ishari K Ganesh is producing the film under his Vels Film International banner, along with Kushmitha Ganesh as the co-producer.