Vadivelu to play public prosecutor in new legal thriller Pormuzhakkam

According to the makers, Pormuzhakkam revolves around a lawyer who fights to uphold justice amidst the pressures of the system and those in power, in a murder case set against a political backdrop. Apart from Vadivelu, Samuthirakani will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film, which is produced by CG Lalu and Dona Thomas under the banner of Money Land Gold Productions. The remaining cast and technical crew have yet to be disclosed, with shooting set to commence shortly.