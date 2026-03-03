Rio launches production house River Route Studios, announces 2 projects

Actor and popular TV personality Rio has now taken a new path in his career. On Monday, he launched his production house River Route Studios, and made the announcement via a fun-filled promo which revealed that he will take on producer duties for two upcoming films starring his pals from the industry—YouTuber Ram Nishanth and editor Varun KG.
In a statement, Rio called the new venture his "long-cherished dream." "I am deeply grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported my journey—my family, my parents, my friends from the film fraternity, and my press and media friends," he said, adding, "River Route Studios is born out of passion, and I look forward to telling stories that connect deeply with audiences."
The first project, headlined by Ram Nishanth, will be directed by Kathiravan. It also stars JS Kavi and Sundar CVC. The film's music will be composed by Dev Prakash Regan, while Sundar takes charge of editing. Sakthi Subramanian is handling cinematography. Ram Nishanth, the founder of Fully Scripted YouTube channel, had played roles in Kadhal Kottai (2022) mini series, Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (2019) and Baba Black Sheep (2023). Interestingly, Rio Raj played the lead role in Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja.
The second film, written and directed by K Sivamuneswaran, will be headlined by Varun KG, who had previously worked as an editor on Rio Raj's films Joe (2023) and Aan Paavam Pollathathu (2025). Gowri Krishna and Taafia Abu play female leads in it which also stars Toufick. Rahul KG Vignesh will serve as the DOP, with Varun also overseeing editing. Siddhu Kumar, who has frequently collaborated with Rio Raj, is also composing music for this upcoming film.
The two productions and backed by investors Red Rock Pictures and Maali and Manvi Movie Makers.
Rio Raj earned fame by playing the lead role in the third season of hit Tamil TV soap Saravanan Meenatchi (2016-18). He earned his first lead role in the film Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (2019). He participated in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 (2020) which garnered him further spotlight. Later, he went on to play the lead in Plan Panni Pannanum (2021), Broken Script (2023) and Joe (2023). Last year, he was a part of four films—Niram Marum Ulagil, Sweetheart!, Love Marriage and Aan Paavam Pollathathu.
Up next, Rio Raj is currently shooting for Ram in Leela, a romantic entertainer, directed by Ramachandran Kannan which has newcomer Vartika playing the female lead. The story is expected to revolve around the highs and lows of a relationship, and the everyday chaos of living with a partner.