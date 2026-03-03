Rio launches production house River Route Studios, announces 2 projects

The second film, written and directed by K Sivamuneswaran, will be headlined by Varun KG, who had previously worked as an editor on Rio Raj's films Joe (2023) and Aan Paavam Pollathathu (2025). Gowri Krishna and Taafia Abu play female leads in it which also stars Toufick. Rahul KG Vignesh will serve as the DOP, with Varun also overseeing editing. Siddhu Kumar, who has frequently collaborated with Rio Raj, is also composing music for this upcoming film.