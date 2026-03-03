Suriya 46 titled Vishwanath & Sons; release window announced

Vishwanath & Sons brings Raveena back to Tamil cinema for the first time since 2001's Aalavandhan, where she starred as one of the two Kamal Haasan characters' wives. The film's technical team includes composer GV Prakash, who comes back together with Venky after 2023's Vaathi and 2024's Lucky Bhaskar, as well as with Suriya after 2020's Soorarai Pottru. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi and editor Navin Nooli are also part of the film's technical team.