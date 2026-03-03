Suriya 46 titled Vishwanath & Sons; release window announced

What if Sanjay Ramasamy lived on and aged to have a baby? The first look of Suriya 46, now titled Vishwanath & Sons, shows Suriya in an older Sanjay Ramasamy look, with a baby and feeding bottle in hand. The makers also announced on Monday that the Venky Atluri directorial will open in theatres in July.
Sharing the title and first-look poster, Suriya wrote, "Love with a difference, family with a purpose — we arrive in July as a wholesome entertainer." Vishwanath & Sons also stars Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, Bhavani Sre, and Radikaa Sarathkumar.
Interestingly, the film is said to be a drama exploring the relationship between a middle-aged man (Suriya) and his younger lover (Mamitha). Recently, Venky Atluri revealed that Suriya's character in the film is similar to the actor's Sanjay Ramaswamy in 2005's Ghajini, something which producer Naga Vamsi confirmed a few days ago. Naga Vamsi is producing the film under his Sithara Entertainments banner in association with Sai Soujanya's Fortune Four Cinemas.
Vishwanath & Sons brings Raveena back to Tamil cinema for the first time since 2001's Aalavandhan, where she starred as one of the two Kamal Haasan characters' wives. The film's technical team includes composer GV Prakash, who comes back together with Venky after 2023's Vaathi and 2024's Lucky Bhaskar, as well as with Suriya after 2020's Soorarai Pottru. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi and editor Navin Nooli are also part of the film's technical team.
With production on the film already completed, the makers are yet to set an exact release date for the film. Netflix has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film.