Sathish: Comedy, even if slightly overdone, is termed cringe

Just like how he is fond of working with newcomers, Sathish also reveals his fondness of not sticking to a particular genre. "Just because a comedy or a thriller becomes a hit, I don't sign such films continuously in my lineup. If I find a story that would suit me, irrespective of the genre, I choose it. If at all, I want to be associated with an 'image', it would be being an actor who wants to experiment and try new things. It is also important that my character is relatable because that increases the probability of the film's success. For instance, I was offered a CM role and an Assistant Commissioner role, and I found it awkward," he says, laughing. Taking note of the dwindling scope for humour and the necessity to do action films, Sathish is positive that though comedy tracks have ceased to exist, humour cannot be phased out from films, and performing stunts doesn't necessarily need a beefed-up physique. "Comedy, even slightly overdone, will be termed cringe, so it needs to be injected and manoeuvred through the story. As far as action is concerned, if the hero beating a villain has a good reason, people will not question. Dhanush sir, for instance, in his initial films, despite not having an intimidating physique, the story justified the hero physically overpowering the villain, and we bought it."